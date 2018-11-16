INAZUMA ELEVEN: ARES NO TENBIN Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Level 5's brand new soccer game is headed towards release. Check out the new promo video after the jump to see what the game has to offer!

What began as a 26 episode anime series and then as a manga series, to help promote this game; Level 5 has been hard at work on a game titled Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin; the newest edition to the series. The game is a sports game that revolves around soccer with an intense story behind it that can be read right here! Synopsis: "... protagonist Asuto Inamori's soccer club is disbanded after the school's soccer field is destroyed. He and friends go to Tokyo to attend Raimon-chuu (Raimon Junior High) to play soccer. The story is set after the first Inazuma Eleven anime and game. However, the show takes place in a parallel world from all other Inazuma Eleven soccer role-playing games (apart from the first), because the story has taken a different course." A brand new promo video was streamed for the game that can be checked out below!







Excited to check out the new game? While it was originally announced to release this fall; we will instead be getting the game this winter, as they wanted to improve the games overall look and quality. So get ready for a quality soccer experience! The game is set to release on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android!

