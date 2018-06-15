IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN THE DUNGEON? INFINITE COMBATE Has Been Delayed To 2019
It seems you will have to wait a bit more to get your hands on Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in the Dungeon? Infinite Combate. PS4 and PlayStation Vita will get it later next year.
Game developer 5pb. announced that Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in the Dungeon? Infinite Combate PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita game has been delayed to 2019 in Japan.
The game was previously slated for March 29, but the company announced in December that it was delayed to this summer due to "various circumstances."
The game is based on the Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in the Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka) anime and its spinoff Sword Oratoria.
