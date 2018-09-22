JOJO'S PITTER-PATTER POP Releases New Promotional Video

Publisher Bandai Namco has shared a new promotional video for the upcoming mobile game, JoJo's Pitter-Patter Pop!. The video highlights many features players can find in the game.

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a 1.16 minute promotional video showcasing the new mobile game, JoJo's Pitter-Patter Pop!. The video shows the different game modes present in the game and many different characters available.



The new project is a puzzle game that also lets you build an apartment.



There is no additional information on the game, we know it is coming out on Fall 2018 and that a "teaser app" has been released.



JoJo's Pitter-Patter Pop! Chiramise was released on August 27 and allowed players to take pictures of the characters in the game. It was a small "game" that served to increase the excitement.



The mobile game will be available for both iOS and Android. As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.





