JUMP FORCE Anime Game Shares Its First Television Commercial

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a commercial that aired in Japanese television. The video is only 15 seconds long since it serves as a reminder that the game is out on February 15, 2019. The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.The commercial introduces the main characters of the game, or at least the characters that are placed on the front of the game's cover. Naruto, Goku, Luffy, Light Yagami and Ryuk are highlighted in the video.Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and isand will give bonuses for players that do.Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters: