 JUMP FORCE Anime Game Shares Its First Television Commercial
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has released a new television commercial. Here is more information on the game.

MemoAcebo | 11/19/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: 876TV
The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a commercial that aired in Japanese television. The video is only 15 seconds long since it serves as a reminder that the game is out on February 15, 2019. The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The commercial introduces the main characters of the game, or at least the characters that are placed on the front of the game's cover. Naruto, Goku, Luffy, Light Yagami and Ryuk are highlighted in the video.

Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.

Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:

Naruto and Sasuke
Goku/SSGSS Goku, Frieza/Golden Frieza, and Vegeta/SSGSS Vegeta
Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Blackbeard, and Sabo
Ichigo, Rukia, and Aizen
Gon, Hisoka, Killua, and Kurapika
Yūgi Mutō (Yu-Gi-Oh!)
Yūsuke Urameshi and Younger Toguro
Pegasus Seiya and Dragon Shiryū
Ryo (City Hunter)
Kenshiro
 
