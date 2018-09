JUMP FORCE: Bandai Namco Tease Goku's "Super Saiyan Blue" Form; Clarifies That It Won't Take Up A Roster Slot

Bandai Namco confirmed that Super Saiyan Blue Goku will indeed be in Jump Force, but he won’t be a standalone fighter as some had cautiously suspected.A couple of days ago,leaked online. The art featured showed off Luffy, Naruto, and Goku in their respective powered-up forms. However, since those versions of Luffy and Naruto had already been confirmed to be transformations, rather than taking up their own roster slot, many fans were concerned that Goku's Super-Saiyan-Blue/Super-Saiyan-God-Super-Saiyan form would take up a character slot.This is most likely due to Dragon Ball FighterZ (which is soon to be released on the Nintendo Switch) featuring multiple iterations of Goku and Vegeta which take up their own slot - so the concern was warranted.However, following this leak; Bandai Namco teased Goku's powered-up form on Twitter. A fan responded to this post asking whether the Blue form would be its own seperate entity or share the roster slot with standara Goku, Bandai Namco then confirmed that the SSGSS form will be a transformation and therefore will not take up its own character slot.