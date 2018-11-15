JUMP FORCE Has Rurouni Kenshin And Makoto Shishio As Playable Characters

Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, will have Rurouni Kenshin and Makoto Shishio as playable characters. Here is more.

The upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, will host two fighters from the Rurouni Kenshin manga series. Rurouni Kenshin himself and big villain Shishio Makoto. These two characters are expert swordsman from 1878 Japan, giving the obvious hint that their moveset in the game will be based around a sword or hack and slashing movements.



Characters like these could be the speed type, get in and do damage quick and then retreat. Or it could go another route with having them be pressure characters. They don't get out of your face with the amount of block strings they have, making them heavy offense types. There is no official information on them, whenever Bandai Namco states something, we will let you know.



The mang series they are from ran from April 25, 1994 to September 21, 1999 and has 28 volumes. Nobuhiro Watsuki wrote it, Shueisha published it and Viz Media has the English license. The anime adaptation aired from January 10, 1996 to September 8, 1998 and has 95 episodes.





