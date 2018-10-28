JUMP FORCE: Japanese Release Date Revealed For The Highly Anticipated Game
Jump Force is the latest fighting game from Bandai Namco Entertainment that will pit some of the greatest heroes and villains, from the Shonen Jump magazine, against each other. The game has been steady giving release information as far as new characters that will be playale such as City Hunter's Ryo and Fist of the North Star's Kenshiro. The game also features iconic characters such as Naruto, Sasuke, Zoro, Luffy, Goku, Vegeta, and Yami Yugi. All ready to do battle for the greater good. Based on recent gameplay videos, Jump Force promises to be the most immerive character fighting experience to date. Giving the players the reigns in some intense battles that only a fan's mind could have created.
Jump Force finally has a release date. Granted the release date is for Japan as of now. Hit the jump for all of the details regarding the release.
Since the game was announced earlier in the year, it left many fans wondering when we would be receiving a possible release date or at least a ballpark estimate of when it may hit shelves. Now, thanks to the 48th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the answer is upon us; for Japan at least. We can expect the Japanese market to have Jump Force release on February 14th, 2019.That leaves only a few more months before the release! The even more exciting news is that western audiences don't have to wait long at all for their copies as the game wil be hitting shelves the next day on February 15th on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Steam! Excited for the release? Going to preorder a copy of Jump Force? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]