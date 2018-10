JUMP FORCE: Japanese Release Date Revealed For The Highly Anticipated Game

is the latest fighting game fromthat will pit some of the greatest heroes and villains, from themagazine, against each other. The game has been steady giving release information as far as new characters that will be playale such as's Ryo and's Kenshiro. The game also features iconic characters such as Naruto, Sasuke, Zoro, Luffy, Goku, Vegeta, and Yami Yugi. All ready to do battle for the greater good. Based on recent gameplay videos,promises to be the most immerive character fighting experience to date. Giving the players the reigns in some intense battles that only a fan's mind could have created.Since the game was announced earlier in the year, it left many fans wondering when we would be receiving a possible release date or at least a ballpark estimate of when it may hit shelves. Now, thanks to the 48th issue ofWeekly Shonen Jump, the answer is upon us; for Japan at least. We can expect the Japanese market to haverelease on February 14th, 2019.That leaves only a few more months before the release! The even more exciting news is that western audiences don't have to wait long at all for their copies as the game wil be hitting shelves the next day on February 15th onand! Excited for the release? Going to preorder a copy of? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!