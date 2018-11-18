JUMP FORCE Reveals New Dragon Ball Fighters Joining The Roster
Twitter user YonkouProdutions does it again. The user has shared a new graphic from the upcoming anime fighting game Jump Force where fans can see the new additions to the roster. Dragon Ball characters Cell and Piccolo will be entering the brawlfest. These images are promotional pieces to show fans what characters will be available and inform on their moveset. There are also new pictures of previously-confirmed characters like Kenshi, Shishio, Death Note's Light Yagami and Ryuk.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has revealed more fighters joining the roster. These new characters come from the Dragon Ball franchise.
There is no word on Cell and Piccolo's moveset, since all this photo does is confirm they are in the game. However, as soon as a gameplay video or anything else pops up, we will let you know. Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and it will be available on February 15, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.
