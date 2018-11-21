JUMP FORCE Reveals Official Gameplay Images Of Cell And Piccolo
The official Bandai Namco US Twitter account has shared official gameplay images of the latest addition to the game, Cell and Piccolo from the Dragon Ball franchise. The tweet states that players can help save the world with Piccolo or join Cell and execute his evil plan. The images below show Piccolo use his Special Beam Cannon and his ultimate move while Cell is only striking an opponent. There is no word on their moveset.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has revealed official gameplay images of Cell and Piccolo from the Dragon Ball franchise. Here is more.
As soon as a gameplay video or anything else pops up, we will let you know. Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and it will be available on February 15, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.
