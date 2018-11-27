JUMP FORCE Reveals Official Gameplay Video Of Ruroni Kenshin And Shishio Makoto

Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force , has released a gameplay video for both Ruroni Kenshin and Sahishio Makoto. Here are the details.

The official Bandai Namco Entertainment America YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.16 minute gameplay video on the classic swordsman Rurouni Kenshin and his villainous successor Shishio Makoto. The video shows the characters' moveset, speed while attacking, voice acting work and shows both of their ultimate moves.



Just like fans predicted, both of the swordsmen use their katanas to go to work. All their moveset relies on fast sword slashes and a couple of heavy blows. Ruroni even has a move where he stuns his opponent and cuts him up with super fast slashes from his Sakabato blade. Just like the manga/anime, Shishio uses fire in his attacks. His character in Jump Force has fire engraved in his attacks making his moves look even more deadly.



The manga series they are from ran from April 25, 1994 to September 21, 1999 and has 28 volumes. Nobuhiro Watsuki wrote it, Shueisha published it and Viz Media has the English license. The anime adaptation aired from January 10, 1996 to September 8, 1998 and has 95 episodes.

Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:

Naruto and Sasuke

Goku/SSGSS Goku, Frieza/Golden Frieza, and Vegeta/SSGSS Vegeta, Cell, Piccolo

Ruroni Kenshin, Shishio Makoto

Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Blackbeard, and Sabo

Ichigo, Rukia, and Aizen

Gon, Hisoka, Killua, and Kurapika

Yūgi Mutō (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Yūsuke Urameshi and Younger Toguro

Pegasus Seiya and Dragon Shiryū

Ryo (City Hunter)

Kenshiro



Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.

