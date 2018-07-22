 JUMP FORCE Shows New Stills Of ICHIGO, LUFFY, And ZORO
New stills to Bandai Namco's Jump Force were released; showing off action shots of Bleach's Ichigo vs. One Piece's Luffy and Zoro.

In a brief bit of news, Bandai Namco Entertainment's Facebook page has recently unveiled some screengrabs to their latest property crossover fighting game, Jump Force! In these stills you can see the main character of Bleach, Ichigo Kurosaki, fighting hard, sword in hand against two of the strongest members of One Piece's Straw Hat Crew; Their captain Monkey D. Luffy and their resident swordsman, Roronoa Zoro. While there is still much to know about his game, these screenshots offer a unique look into what to expect from the game and the intensity of battle. 









Excited for the new fighter? Jump Force is set to hit Xbox One,PS4 and PC in 2019!
