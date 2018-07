JUMP FORCE Shows New Stills Of ICHIGO, LUFFY, And ZORO

In a brief bit of news,'spage has recently unveiled some screengrabs to their latest property crossover fighting game,! In these stills you can see the main character of, Ichigo Kurosaki, fighting hard, sword in hand against two of the strongest members of's Straw Hat Crew; Their captain Monkey D. Luffy and their resident swordsman, Roronoa Zoro. While there is still much to know about his game, these screenshots offer a unique look into what to expect from the game and the intensity of battle.Excited for the new fighter?is set to hitandin 2019!