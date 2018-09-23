 KŌ-KYŌ-SEI MILLION ARTHUR Reveals Official Release Date Of October 4th
Video Games Headlines Videos

KŌ-KYŌ-SEI MILLION ARTHUR Reveals Official Release Date Of October 4th

KŌ-KYŌ-SEI MILLION ARTHUR Reveals Official Release Date Of October 4th

Developer Square Enix's upcoming mobile game, Kō-Kyō-Sei Million Arthur, has annouonced via the Tokyo Game Show, their official release date for both Android and iOS devices. Here is what we know.

MemoAcebo | 9/23/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: ANN
During a special event held on the Tokyo Game Show, developer Square Enix revelaed the official release date of October 4th for Kō-Kyō-Sei Million Arthur. There was no additional information revealed in the event.

The Million Arthur franchise consists of six titles: Kaku-San-Sei, Han-Gyaku-Sei, Kai-Ri-Sei, Kai-Ri-Sei Million Arthur VR, Arcana Blood and the game of the hour, Ko-Kyo-Sei.

This game franchise started back in 2012 and is still producing titles, almost every year. The games range from card battles to MMORPG, giving a varitety of genres for fans to play with.

The game's official website has a pre-registration list open, where you can opt in to test out upcoming games. All you need to do is enter your e-mail and if you are chose, the developer will let you know.

As soon as more info on the game pops up, we will let you know.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...