KŌ-KYŌ-SEI MILLION ARTHUR Reveals Official Release Date Of October 4th
During a special event held on the Tokyo Game Show, developer Square Enix revelaed the official release date of October 4th for Kō-Kyō-Sei Million Arthur. There was no additional information revealed in the event.
Developer Square Enix's upcoming mobile game, Kō-Kyō-Sei Million Arthur, has annouonced via the Tokyo Game Show, their official release date for both Android and iOS devices.
The Million Arthur franchise consists of six titles: Kaku-San-Sei, Han-Gyaku-Sei, Kai-Ri-Sei, Kai-Ri-Sei Million Arthur VR, Arcana Blood and the game of the hour, Ko-Kyo-Sei.
This game franchise started back in 2012 and is still producing titles, almost every year. The games range from card battles to MMORPG, giving a varitety of genres for fans to play with.
The game's official website has a pre-registration list open, where you can opt in to test out upcoming games. All you need to do is enter your e-mail and if you are chose, the developer will let you know.
As soon as more info on the game pops up, we will let you know.
