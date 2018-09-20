KARAKURI CIRCUS Has A New RPG Mobile Game, More Info Tomorrow
Karakuri Circus' Twitter account says a new game adapted from the anime is coming to mobile devices. They will reveal more information at The Tokyo Game Show tomorrow.
Author Kazuhiro Fujita's adventure mystery shonen manga, Karakuri Circus, is getting a new game for mobile devices. The Karakuri anime promises an epic storyline and powerful action. Here is what we know.
The free game is titled Karakuri Circus Larmes d'un Clown. All they said was "The epic storyline and powerful action makes the smartphone an exciting RPG."
Karakuri Circus is a manga series that has a total of 43 volumes, 426 chapters and has finished printing. Shounen Sunday was in charge of its serialization and was published from July 1997 to May 2006.
The manga series inspired an anime with the same name. The series will premiere next month and is set to have 36 episodes. Studio VOLN is in charge of producing the series while Shogakukan and Twin Engine produce it.
Sastoshi Nishimura is directing, Yuuki Hayashi is in charge of the music and Kazuhiro Fujita, the creator, will help with its composition.
The voice cast is the following:
Rikiya Koyama as Narumi katou
Megumi hayashibara as Shirogane Saiga
Chihiro Ueda as Masaru Saiga
Takahiro Sakurai as Eiryou Ashihana
Nozomu Sasaki as Guy Christophe Rech
No opening theme, ending theme or background information has been revealed.
The protagonist, Masaru, has just inherited a big fortune after the death of his father. However, people are trying to get their hands on it by any means necessary, even if it means killing him. Narumi helps Masaru from being kidnapped after fighting strange figures. He finds out that they're not humans, but wooden puppets with amazing strength. After a hard fight, Narumi is forced to admit that he's no opponent for them; and just when he starts to think that Masaru will be captured, Shirogane, Masaru's watcher arrives from France with a weapon, the puppet Arlequin. Here begins the story of Karakuri Circus.
