KARAKURI CIRCUS Has A New RPG Mobile Game, More Info Tomorrow

Karakuri Circus' Twitter account says a new game adapted from the anime is coming to mobile devices. They will reveal more information at The Tokyo Game Show tomorrow.



The free game is titled Karakuri Circus Larmes d'un Clown

.

All they said was "The epic storyline and powerful action makes the smartphone an exciting RPG."



Karakuri Circus is a manga series that has a total of 43 volumes, 426 chapters and has finished printing. Shounen Sunday was in charge of its serialization and was published from July 1997 to May 2006.



The manga series inspired an anime with the same name. The series will premiere next month and is set to have 36 episodes. Studio VOLN is in charge of producing the series while Shogakukan and Twin Engine produce it.



Sastoshi Nishimura is directing, Yuuki Hayashi is in charge of the music and Kazuhiro Fujita, the creator, will help with its composition.



The voice cast is the following:



Rikiya Koyama as Narumi katou

Megumi hayashibara as Shirogane Saiga

Chihiro Ueda as Masaru Saiga

Takahiro Sakurai as Eiryou Ashihana

Nozomu Sasaki as Guy Christophe Rech



No opening theme, ending theme or background information has been revealed.