KATAMARI DAMACY REROLL Has Been Announced For The Nintendo Switch And PC
The roll-em-up classic, Katamari Damacy Reroll, will bring its remastered version for the Nintendo Switch and PC. The game includes upgrades from the original title and makes it HD.
The Katamari franchise will come to Nintendo Switch. It will do so through Katamari Damacy Reroll, a title based on the first installment that will not abandon the classic gameplay of the saga or the humor so characteristic of these games.
The game will be available in the eShop of the console and PC on November 30th, 2018, although it will also have a physical version for the Nintendo console on December 7th.
Katamari Damacy Reroll will use the Nintendo Switch features such as motion control and HD vibration, as well as cooperative mode.
In Katamari Damacy we will control the Prince, who will travel the stages rolling a sticky ball which adds increasingly large objects in a limited period of time. We can add clueless bystanders, traffic lights, pigeons, cars and even buildings. Once the ball is finished we will present it to the King of all the Cosmos, who will value our work.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]