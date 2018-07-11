KILL LA KILL: THE GAME Adds Nonon Jakuzure And Houka Inumuta As Playable Characters
Publisher Arc System Works has announced two new playable characters joining the roster of anime fighting game Kill la Kill the Game: IF. Nonon Jakuzure and Hoka Inumuta are the latest additions to this anime brawler. There is an official picture down below you can check out where some of the characters' movesets are revealed.
Developer A+ Games' upcoming anime fighting game, Kill la Kill the Game: IF, has announced two new playable characters joining the roster. Here is more information.
Nonon uses an Analyze Gauge that fills up whenever a ranged attack lands. The meter is used to deliver powerful attacks. Inumuta will use the special move from episode 10. Kill la Kill the Game: IF has a release date of 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PC.
Other previous footage from the game features Ryuko Matoi and Satsuki Kiryuin. There are two gameplay videos attached below as well. The videos are full matches of these characters and they show the game's mechanics as well as the movesets full with special moves.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]