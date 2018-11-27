KINGDOM HEARTS III Director Teases That More Trailers Will Release Throughout December

The coming month of December will see yet another three trailers released for the upcoming and highly-anticipated game Kingdom Hearts III . Find out more...

Amazon's Cyber Monday stream didn't see the release of a new Kingdom Hearts III trailer - as was promised - the game's director has taken to Twitter to reveal that the coming month of December will see the debut of three more, all-new trailers.



Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that the first trailer will be arriving on December 10th, the second trailer will arrive on the 18th and another special trailer will drop on the 21st. The latter trailer will be shown in theatres - most likely alonside Aquaman, which releases on the same day.

Roughly translated into English, the tweet reads as such: "Good evening. I will also be flopping to say next month, but I am sorry to let you know when it is. The next trailer will be published December 10 > New video 18 > Final 21 > 30 seconds cm (for cinemas) I'm still editing. So until the opening time is undecided. And this time, next month, Nomura.”



Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.