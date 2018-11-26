KINGDOM HEARTS III: New Trailer To Debut At 1PM Today Along With DLC Announcement
According to a new report from KHInsider, a site dedicated to all things Kingdom Hearts, today should see the release of yet another trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel as well as an announcement regarding downloadable-content.
A new trailer for Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts III will debut today, during Amazon's "Cyber Monday" stream - along with an announcement regarding DLC. Hit the jump...
Amazon will play host to the trailer's world-premiere, unveiling it during their Cyber Monday stream - which takes place at 1pm PST on November 26th. Apparently there will also be some news regarding DLC - though we're completely oblivious as to what that could entail - as well as some info regarding a special Twitch Prime Exclusive.
Check out KHInsider's tweet below:
The DLC could be anything from bonus characters to even a whole new world (don't you dare close your eyes). It is believed that the Twitch Prime exclusive will be some optional cosmetic items for those who are subscribed to the popular livestreaming service.
Are you looking forward to the new Kingdom Hearts III trailer? What do you think the DLC will consist of?
Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]