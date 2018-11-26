KINGDOM HEARTS III: New Trailer To Debut At 1PM Today Along With DLC Announcement

A new trailer for Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts III will debut today, during Amazon's "Cyber Monday" stream - along with an announcement regarding DLC. Hit the jump...

a new report from KHInsider , a site dedicated to all things Kingdom Hearts, today should see the release of yet another trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel as well as an announcement regarding downloadable-content.



Amazon will play host to the trailer's world-premiere, unveiling it during their Cyber Monday stream - which takes place at 1pm PST on November 26th. Apparently there will also be some news regarding DLC - though we're completely oblivious as to what that could entail - as well as some info regarding a special Twitch Prime Exclusive.



Confirmed for Amazon's Cyber Monday Stream at 1pm PST:



- World Premiere KINGDOM HEARTS 3 new trailer

- Exclusive DLC announcement

- Twitch Prime Exclusive pic.twitter.com/4XDefeRbBP — Kingdom Hearts Insider (@khinsider) 23 November 2018

The DLC could be anything from bonus characters to even a whole new world (don't you dare close your eyes). It is believed that the Twitch Prime exclusive will be some optional cosmetic items for those who are subscribed to the popular livestreaming service.



Are you looking forward to the new Kingdom Hearts III trailer? What do you think the DLC will consist of?

Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.