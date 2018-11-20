KINGDOM HEARTS III Releases New Extended Together Trailer

The official PlayStation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.53 minute Together trailer for the upcoming action game Kingdom Hearts III for PlayStation 4. The video is an extended version of the trailer that has been streaming in North American theaters. The tweet that also shared this trailer states that development of Kingdom Hearts III has been finalized and prompts fans to play other Kingdom Hearts games in order to prepare for this one.



Kingdom Hearts III launches on January 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4. Here is the official description:

Are you new to the Kingdom Hearts video game series, or have you followed Sora’s epic journey from the very beginning? Either way, everyone is welcome and needed in the battle ahead!

If you’re new to Kingdom Hearts, this trailer shows the terrible threat we face. The Disney and Pixar worlds are in danger of being swallowed in darkness. Only by uniting together will we stand a chance! Join the Keyblade wielder Sora as he travels across the Disney/Pixar universe and meets familiar faces across familiar places in order to fight against the Heartless and darkness brought forth by Master Xehanort.