KINGDOM HEARTS III Releases New Extended Together Trailer
The official PlayStation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.53 minute Together trailer for the upcoming action game Kingdom Hearts III for PlayStation 4. The video is an extended version of the trailer that has been streaming in North American theaters. The tweet that also shared this trailer states that development of Kingdom Hearts III has been finalized and prompts fans to play other Kingdom Hearts games in order to prepare for this one.
Developer Square Enix Business Division 3's upcoming action role-playing game, Kingdom Hearts III, has released an extended version of the Together trailer. Here is more information.
Kingdom Hearts III launches on January 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4. Here is the official description:
Are you new to the Kingdom Hearts video game series, or have you followed Sora’s epic journey from the very beginning? Either way, everyone is welcome and needed in the battle ahead!
If you’re new to Kingdom Hearts, this trailer shows the terrible threat we face. The Disney and Pixar worlds are in danger of being swallowed in darkness. Only by uniting together will we stand a chance! Join the Keyblade wielder Sora as he travels across the Disney/Pixar universe and meets familiar faces across familiar places in order to fight against the Heartless and darkness brought forth by Master Xehanort.
Square Enix publishes the game, Tetsuya Nomura/Tai Yasue direct it, Rie Nishi is the producer, Tetsuya Nomura writes it, yoko Shimomura is the composer and Unreal Engine 4 is the software used to develop it. The game hits Japan 4 days before the rest of the world, January 25, 2019. The game has single-player capabilities only.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]