KINGDOM HEARTS III Will Be Playable At Xbox's Upcoming "X018" Event In Mexico City

Kingdom Hearts III can be played, three months ahead of its release, at Xbox's upcoming "X018" fan-fest event which will take place on November 10th. Find out more...





If you're a local of Mexico City or planning to visit seeing as Xbox's "X018" fan-fest event is coming up, you'll be able to experience the wonderous game even sooner as it was recently confirmed that Kingdom Hearts III will be playable there. The event will begin on November 10 from 1:30pm local time until 6pm. We're sure this time period will get your hooked on the gameplay and therefore even more hyped for the game's full release come 2019.



Check out @XboxMexico's tweet below: The long wait for Kingdom Hearts III is almost over as the game will finally grace store shelves on January 25th. As Sora you'll be able to venture, with Goody and Donald Duck, across various new worlds including but not limited to those based on Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, Frozen, Big Hero 6, etc.If you're a local of Mexico City or planning to visit seeing as Xbox's "X018" fan-fest event is coming up, you'll be able to experience the wonderous game even sooner asthat Kingdom Hearts III will be playable there. The event will begin on November 10 from 1:30pm local time until 6pm. We're sure this time period will get your hooked on the gameplay and therefore even more hyped for the game's full release come 2019.Check out @XboxMexico's tweet below:

¿Eres un amante de los juegos japoneses? No pierdas la oportunidad de jugar Kingdom Hearts III en #XboxFanFest.



Recuerda imprimir tu invitación y llegar a tiempo. pic.twitter.com/vZulifX0if — Xbox México (@XboxMexico) 25 October 2018

Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.



Will you be attending X018? Are you looking forward to Kingdom Hearts III?