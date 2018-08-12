KINGDOM HEARTS III Will Take Up 36GB Of Your Xbox One's Hard-Drive, Reveals Microsoft Store Listing
A new listing for Kingdom Hearts III has revealed that the game will take up 35.8GB of your hard-drive.
According to a new listing within the Microsoft Store, Kingdom Hearts III will be approximately 36GB in size. Hit the jump to find out more details...
Being a listing of the Microsoft Store, the game's file size is confirmed to be 36GB for Xbox One users, however there's a slight chance it will vary across platforms. Meaning, it may not be exactly 35.8GB for PlayStation 4 and PC, however it will be within that ballpark.
In an age of 100GB games, the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, such a comparatively small size is very much appreciated, but also surprising given how much content is said to be stored within the game.
What do you think of Kingdom Hearts III's size? Are you looking forward to the long-awaited sequel?
Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]