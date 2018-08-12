KINGDOM HEARTS III Will Take Up 36GB Of Your Xbox One's Hard-Drive, Reveals Microsoft Store Listing

According to a new listing within the Microsoft Store, Kingdom Hearts III will be approximately 36GB in size. Hit the jump to find out more details...





Being a listing of the Microsoft Store , the game's file size is confirmed to be 36GB for Xbox One users, however there's a slight chance it will vary across platforms. Meaning, it may not be exactly 35.8GB for PlayStation 4 and PC, however it will be within that ballpark. A new listing for Kingdom Hearts III has revealed that the game will take up 35.8GB of your hard-drive.Being a listing of the, the game's file size is confirmed to be 36GB for Xbox One users, however there's a slight chance it will vary across platforms. Meaning, it may not be exactly 35.8GB for PlayStation 4 and PC, however it will be within that ballpark.

In an age of 100GB games, the likes of

and

, such a comparatively small size is very much appreciated, but also surprising given how much content is said to be stored within the game.



What do you think of Kingdom Hearts III's size? Are you looking forward to the long-awaited sequel?

Red Dead Redemption 2Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.