KOEI TECMO Announces The Steam Release Date And Bonus Content For NIGHTS OF AZURE
Koei Tecmo announced that Nights of Azure will be coming to Steam on February 7th along side Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book. Koei Tecmo also announced that an adorable Gust-chan support character, who can be summoned to gain an upper hand in battles will also be free with the game purchase. Those who buy both Nights of Azure and Atelier Sophie will recieve 20% bundle discount.
Koei Tecmo announced the bonus content for their steam release of the Nights of Azure video game. Hit the jump, check out the trailers and all the details!
About Nights of Azure:
Marking a new action-oriented and darker direction for titles from GUST Studios, Nights of Azure tells a tragic tale of two friends faced with impossible decisions that will test their loyalty to their quest – and to each other. In the kingdom of Ruswal, very few people leave their homes after nightfall, let alone have the strength and skill to take on the powerful, azure-blooded demons that plague the island. One of the best among these brave few is Arnice, a knight of great skill and power, who is assisted by her friend and priestess Lilysse in a quest to rid the land of these monsters. However, they soon find out that the solution to the island’s problems might not be as simple as defeating enemies in battle.
