KONOSUBA Dungeon-Crawler Role-Playing Game Announced For PlayStation 4 & PS Vita

A dungeon-crawler RPG based on the popular anime series Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! has been announced as being developed by Enterbrain for PS4 and PS Vita.

Enterbrain announce that they're developing the game for both PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. We got a short teaser video and some promo art - but unfortunately, other than what we can gather from those, we didn't get any other information.

However, we do know that the game's tagline is "The adventurous journey for the demon stone starts now," based on the promo art. The video features a couple shots of in-game environments as well as gameplay-esque artwork.