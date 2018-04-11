KONOSUBA Dungeon-Crawler Role-Playing Game Announced For PlayStation 4 & PS Vita
The popular anime series Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! will be the focus of an upcoming role-playing, dungeon-crawler game set to hit the current generation of PlayStation consoles.
A dungeon-crawler RPG based on the popular anime series Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! has been announced as being developed by Enterbrain for PS4 and PS Vita.
The Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko 30th Anniversary Festival saw Enterbrain announce that they're developing the game for both PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. We got a short teaser video and some promo art - but unfortunately, other than what we can gather from those, we didn't get any other information.
However, we do know that the game's tagline is "The adventurous journey for the demon stone starts now," based on the promo art. The video features a couple shots of in-game environments as well as gameplay-esque artwork.
Check it out below:
The Konosuba game doesn't currently have a set release date.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]