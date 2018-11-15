KONOSUBA: GOD'S BLESSING ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD! Video Game Has An Official Release Date
The official Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibo no Meikyu Tsudoi Shi Bokensha-tachi~ website has revealed the official release date of the dungeon-crawling video game based on the Konosuba - Gods' Blessing on This Wonderful World! light novel series. The game will be out on March 28, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.
Developer 5pb.'s upcoming game based on the Konosuba: God's Blessing On This Wonderful World! franchise, has announced its official release date. Here is more.
The game will have both a physical and a digital edition that will go for 7,980 yen which is $70.25. It will also have a limited edition that goes for 9,980 yen which is $87.85. This limited edition will include the following: a special package that has the main characters in their bikini, some design materials and a theme for the PS4 and PS Vita. A mini game titled Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kono Damegami ni Kyoiku o!~ will be included in every version of the title.
The game has an original story where Kazuma discovers a cursed ring that gives him the power to steal any piece of underwear. By raising enough money, this curse can be removed, so the game is all about helping Kazuma return the lost underwear and getting money. The game hit PlayStation Vita and PS4 on September 7, 2017 and is developed by 5pb. Ubisoft helps the company publish the project. There is no release date for North America.
Here is the official description of the game:
The Series’ First Dungeon RPG Adventure
Aqua obtains a fragment of a magic stone that contains hidden power. In search of that magic stone’s mighty power and value, Kazuma, who had been enjoying a calm life, rises once again! This is a 3D dungeon RPG where players will borrow the strengths of new comrades to traverse many ruins and labyrinths, battle monsters that block the path forward, and unearth the mystery behind the magic stone.
Form a Party with Your Favorite Characters
For the main story, you can form a five-character party with the protagonist Kazuma in addition to Aqua, Megumin, Darkness, and one more character . Outside of the main scenario, you can take on guild quests where you can choose the four non-Kazuma party members as you like. There are also quests that only specific party members can receive, so the breadth of your adventure will expand depending on your party formation. Form a party of your favorite characters, or form one that is balanced and efficient. How you put together your party is up to you!
Plenty of CG to Enliven the Story and Battles
This is a new adventure full of many CG, from beautiful event CG that stir up the story to cut-in CG that enliven battles.
Obtain and Change Costumes on Your Adventure
You can obtain new costumes as you progress through the story and as rewards for completing guild quests. These can be equipped to Kazuma and company to change their outfits. Searching for familiar costumes from the anime and special costumes are one of the highlights of the adventure. (Costume changes are reflected in character portraits and battle cut-in CG.)
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]