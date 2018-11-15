KONOSUBA: GOD'S BLESSING ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD! Video Game Has An Official Release Date

The game has an original story where Kazuma discovers a cursed ring that gives him the power to steal any piece of underwear. By raising enough money, this curse can be removed, so the game is all about helping Kazuma return the lost underwear and getting money.

The game hit PlayStation Vita and PS4 on September 7, 2017 and is developed by 5pb. Ubisoft helps the company publish the project. There is no release date for North America.



Here is the official description of the game:

The Series’ First Dungeon RPG Adventure

Aqua obtains a fragment of a magic stone that contains hidden power. In search of that magic stone’s mighty power and value, Kazuma, who had been enjoying a calm life, rises once again! This is a 3D dungeon RPG where players will borrow the strengths of new comrades to traverse many ruins and labyrinths, battle monsters that block the path forward, and unearth the mystery behind the magic stone.

Form a Party with Your Favorite Characters

For the main story, you can form a five-character party with the protagonist Kazuma in addition to Aqua, Megumin, Darkness, and one more character . Outside of the main scenario, you can take on guild quests where you can choose the four non-Kazuma party members as you like. There are also quests that only specific party members can receive, so the breadth of your adventure will expand depending on your party formation. Form a party of your favorite characters, or form one that is balanced and efficient. How you put together your party is up to you!

Plenty of CG to Enliven the Story and Battles

This is a new adventure full of many CG, from beautiful event CG that stir up the story to cut-in CG that enliven battles.

Obtain and Change Costumes on Your Adventure