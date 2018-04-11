LAYERED STORIES 0 Mobile Game Has Ended Its Service

The official Layered Stories 0 Twitter account has announced the termination of the game's services and has thanked fans for playing it and supporting the project. The game's service will end on January 8 and the in-game purchases will be cut out on December 7, no more crystals. The Twitter account also stated that fans will be able to enjoy the models and music from the game even after the services ends. Everything will be in the website.



Developer and publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment launched this game back in 2017 and was available for both iOS and Android devices. It also inspired an ONA with the same name that has been airing since November 27, 2017. The main voice cast consists of: Ayane Sakura as Shinji, Kouhei Yanagi as Yuuto, Mitsuhiro Ichiki as Takuma and Yuuma Uchida as Joshua.