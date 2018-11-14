LEFT ALIVE Shares New The Survivors Character Trailer

Developer Square Enix's upcoming shooter video game, Left Alive, has shared a new trailer focusing on The Survivors. Here is more information on the video and the game.

The official Square Enix NA YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.225 minute trailer focusing on The Survivors. The video is a character introduction to the people that survived this giant attack. The video has several action scenes where the mechanics of the game are highlighter, that way players can get an idea of how the game will play out.



Left Alive is developed and published by Square Enix, Shinji Hashimoto is the producer, Yoji Shinkawa and Takayuki Yanase are the artists and Hidenori Iwasaki is the composer. The game came out in Japan on Febraury 28, 2019 and will hit the world in March 5, 2019. The game is available for the PC and PlayStation 4.



The game has a Mech Edition that goes for $159.99 and includes the following: a VOLK action figure, hardback 80-page artbook, steelbook case and the Survival Pack DLC. The Day One Edition of the game goes for $59.99 and includes: 5 wallpapers from Yoji Shinkawa from KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, the Destructive DLC Pack, ammo pack, light body armor, recovery pack and a Padub weapon. The Day One Edition will be available for a limited time only.





