LEFT ALIVE Will Feature A DARK SOULS-Like Online Mode As Square Enix Releases New Details

Square Enix has officially announced that their upcoming Left Alive will feature a multiplayer component, giving you a chance to see where other players have died as the game will also support New Game+!

LEFT ALIVE tells a human story of survival from the perspective of three different protagonists during the devastating invasion set in war-torn Novo Slava in 2127. Experience the massive power gap between man and machine in pulse-pounding encounters: face off against powerfully armed troops, armored vehicles and towering mechs. Uncover the full story behind the war through the eyes of three different characters: as you progress through the game, experience multiple story paths each requiring bold decisions with desperate consequences.

In Square Enix's Left Alive, the player will have a chance to witness the Garmoniyan invasion of Novo Slava in distant 2127 from the perspectives of three battle-hardened protagonists – Sergeant Mikhail, Captain Kalinina, and ex-soldier Leonid. Considering that the game's release date (March 5, 2019) is approaching fast, it shouldn't be surprising that Square has started to unveil new details on the game.According to the studio, Olga Kalinina is a "."" the description says.When it comes to the game's other than the standard campaign modes, Square has officially confirmed that a New Game+ mode will be included at launch, as Left Alive will also feature some multiplayer options that are quite similar to the ones found in the Dark Souls series and by connecting online, you can switch the map over to a Heat Map Display, which is used to see where other players have died.As a reminder, Square has recently revealed that their Left Alive is a pure single-player experience from start to finish and their upcoming survival title won’t be featuring any full versus or co-op modes.



Left Alive will be available for PlayStation 4 and Steam on the 5th of March.