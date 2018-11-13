MEDABOTS Has Begun Its Mysterious 20th Anniversary Countdown
The official Medabots website has launched a mysterious countdown that will end on November 28 but has no other information, there are no details on the purpose of this countdown or what it will reveal. This franchise started with the Medabots game that launched in 1997 for the Game Boy. Developed by Natsume and published by Imagineer, this game inspired many other media formats.
Medabots will be hosting Weekly Medabots News starting in December, it will also come up with a new manga series written by Hakubayashi titled Medarot Sai ~Reloaded~. A short manga is also being developed with Rin Horuma as the writer titled Medarot Short, these two mangas will be availble in December in the Manga Hotto app.
The anime series aired from July 2, 1999 to June 30, 2000 with 52 episodes in total. The original manga series ran from July 6, 1999 to June 6, 2000 with 4 volumes written by Horumarin and published in English by Viz Media. The other anime series titled Medarot Damashii aired from July 7, 2000 to March 30, 2001 and had 39 episodes.
