MEGA MAN 11: The New Game Will Be Getting Its Own One Shot Manga!

With the upcoming release of Mega Man 11, a new one shot manga title is getting released and is being drawn by the Mega Man: NT Warrior artist!

To save the day, the Blue Bomber must battle Robot Masters and take their powerful weapons for himself, which now changes the hero's appearance with new levels of detail. The innovative new Double Gear system lets you boost Mega Man's speed and power for a new twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for."

With this knowledge, the manga releasing soon, should be just as exciting as the game itself. Mega Man 11 will be releasing October 2nd and 4th in North America nd Japan respectively; on all major consoles. The manga will be releasign on September 15th. Share what you think about Mega Man's big return in the comments!

While thedemo just dropped and its release is charaging towards gamers everywhere; there has also been confirmation of a one shot manga story that will be coming out as well. The art for the series would be handled by none other than Ryo Takamisaki, the artisit for themanga! The story is set to ship, this week, on September 15th. The 26 page one shot will be found within the pages ofmagazine!The story, from, can be read as follows: "