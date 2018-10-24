MEGADIMENSION NEPTUNIA VIIR Shares PC Launch Trailer

Developers Idea Factory and Compile Heart's role-playing virtual reality game, Megadimension Neptunia VIIR, has revealed its launch trailer for the PC version of the game. Here is more.

The official Idea Factory International YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.04 trailer for the virtual reality game, Megadimension Neptunia VIIR. The game is out for PC via Steam right now. The video showcases the various mechanics players can perform while in the VR headset, the gameplay looks different from the console version.



Megadimension Neptunia VIIR is available for the HTC Vice and Oculus Rift but it does not require them to be played. This is the first virtual reality game in the franchise. The original game launched in February 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and the VIIR edition came out on May 2018.



The game has DLC characters in Million Arthur, God Eater and Nitroplus. It scored a 68,87% with GameRankings and a 71/100 with Metacritic. It has sold over 22,609 physical copies in its debut week in Japan.





