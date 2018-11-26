MIST GEARS Mobile Game Celebrates Launch With New Promotional Video

Author Yoichi Amano's upcoming video game adaptation of the manga with the same name, Mist Gears , is officially out and celebrates its launch with a new video. Here is more.

The official Mist Gears YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.13 minute promotional video for the launch of its game. The title is out now in Japan and this video does several things: its introduces new players to the game, shows the main characters, gives gameplay footage and previews cinematic sequences.



The game can be found in the App and Google Play Store in Japan. The video game is described as an "environment RPG" and lets players explore a world engulfed in Mist. The mist will play a huge part in this game, as you can tell by the name of the project. Hajime Tanaka is in charge of developing the scenarios and writing the story for both the manga and novel versions that are in development right now. Yoichi Amano performs the character designs and draws the art on the novel.