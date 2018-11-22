MIST GEARS Mobile Game Shares Official Release Date

Author Yoichi Amano's upcoming video game adaptation of the manga with the same name, Mist Gears, has announced the official release date. Here is more information on the series.

The official mistgears_pr Twitter account has shared the official release date of upcoming mobile mmo game Mist Gears. The account states that the game will be available for fans on November 26 and also shared a new teaser visual. The game will hit both iOS and Android devices.

The video game is described as an "environment RPG" and lets players explore a world engulfed in Mist. The mist will play a huge part in this game, as you can tell by the name of the project.

Hajime Tanaka is in charge of developing the scenarios and writing the story for both the manga and novel versions that are in development right now. Yoichi Amano performs the character designs and draws the art on the novel.