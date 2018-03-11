Mobile-RPG Game POWER RANGERS: ALL STARS Will Release Internationally On November 6th
Dungeon-crawling RPG Power Rangers: All Stars' worldwide release date has been officially revealed. The Facebook page for the upcoming game has begun to release cryptic teaser images which contain the letter "D" along with a number - which, as the days pass, is counting down. Following the trend, it being "D-4" today, the game will be available on November 6th.
The upcoming mobile RPG game Power Rangers: All Stars recently had its worldwide release date officially revealed. Hit the jump to find out more information...
All Stars features a plethora of Rangers from series like Power Rangers S.P.D, Mystic Force, RPM, and Mighty Morphin. Available exclusively on mobile devices, All Stars lets you mix and match your favourite Power Rangers from various series and hack and slash your way through waves of enemies with personable special moves, abilities, and Megazords.
You can see the teaser image for yourself below:
What do you think of the teasers? Are you looking forward to playing Power Rangers: All Stars?
Power Rangers: All Stars will release on November 6th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]