Mobile-RPG Game POWER RANGERS: ALL STARS Will Release Internationally On November 6th

The upcoming mobile RPG game Power Rangers: All Stars recently had its worldwide release date officially revealed. Hit the jump to find out more information...

Facebook page for the upcoming game has begun to release cryptic teaser images which contain the letter "D" along with a number - which, as the days pass, is counting down. Following the trend, it being "D-4" today, the game will be available on November 6th.



All Stars features a plethora of Rangers from series like Power Rangers S.P.D, Mystic Force, RPM, and Mighty Morphin. Available exclusively on mobile devices, All Stars Dungeon-crawling RPG Power Rangers: All Stars' worldwide release date has been officially revealed. Thefor the upcoming game has begun to release cryptic teaser images which contain the letter "D" along with a number - which, as the days pass, is counting down. Following the trend, it being "D-4" today, the game will be available on November 6th.All Stars features a plethora of Rangers from series like Power Rangers S.P.D, Mystic Force, RPM, and Mighty Morphin. Available exclusively on mobile devices, All Stars

lets you mix and match your favourite Power Rangers from various series and hack and slash your way through waves of enemies with personable special moves, abilities, and Megazords.

You can see the teaser image for yourself below:





What do you think of the teasers? Are you looking forward to playing Power Rangers: All Stars?