MY GIRLFRIEND IS A MERMAID!? Has A Release Date Of February 2019

Publisher Cosen has announced that its upcoming visual novel, My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!?, has a release date of February 28, 2019. The Digital Games Expo 2018 was running this weekend and gave more information on the title. The visual novel will be out for the Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form. It is available on PC right now in Japanese and Chinese languages.

The Kickstarter campaign for the game has 634 backers and $18,757 dollars have been raised. The campaign's goal was $12,000 and is now completed. The PC version of the game will be a straight port of the mobile version, the Nintendo Switch version will have more content, a Live2D animation and a new them song.

Sekai Games is publishing the game in North America for Nintendo Switch and PC on February 2019. The exact release date and whether it will have English subtitles is not known.