MY GIRLFRIEND IS A MERMAID!? Has A Release Date Of February 2019

Publisher Cosen has announced that its upcoming visual novel, My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!?, has a release date of February 28, 2019. The Digital Games Expo 2018 was running this weekend and gave more information on the title. The visual novel will be out for the Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form. It is available on PC right now in Japanese and Chinese languages.
The Kickstarter campaign for the game has 634 backers and $18,757 dollars have been raised. The campaign's goal was $12,000 and is now completed. The PC version of the game will be a straight port of the mobile version, the Nintendo Switch version will have more content, a Live2D animation and a new them song.
Sekai Games is publishing the game in North America for Nintendo Switch and PC on February 2019. The exact release date and whether it will have English subtitles is not known.
──That summer, I met the mermaid you…
Our protagonist lives out in the city but one summer decides to return to his rural hometown and it is there he once again meets his childhood friend, Ion… who is now a mermaid!? Soon after he also meets Petakko, a mermaid who has lost her memory and Rin, a priestess who looks after mermaids but also has a split personality. It is these encounters that brings our protagonist in contact with the legend surrounding mermaid. Together with Ion, who is at the center of this mysterious legend, as well as Petakko and Rin, our protagonist’s strange summer vacation begins…
My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? features multiple choices and endings that add to the value of this heartwarming story and with the additional content and updates to the game such as the addition of Live2D animation will make this a wonderful addition to the Nintendo Switch library.
In addition, there’s some amazing voice talent involved with the game. Fuchigami Mai, voice actress for Ion is best known for her role in Girls und Panzer as Nishizumi Miho which she won the Synergy Award for at the 8th Seiyuu Awards in 2014. In addition she also voiced Iona in Arpeggio of Blue Steel and Hojo Karen in The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls. Suzaki Aya, voice actress for Petakko is best known for her role in Tamako Market as Kitashirakawa Tamako, Kayano Kaede in Assassination Classroom and Nitta Minami in The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls. She also won the award for Best Female Newcomer at the 9th Seiyuu Awards in 2015. Kageyama Risa, voice actress for Rin, voices the character of Tsukiyo in the visual novel, Dead End 99% in which she also sings the ending song.
