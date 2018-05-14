MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Is Landing In Japan This August
Earlier today fans were pleased to hear the news from the official Twitter account for the upcoming video game My Hero Academia: One's Justice. The Twitter account announced that the game will ship for the Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 23rd. Check out the official tweet down below:
The official Twitter account for the upcoming fighting game My Hero Academia: One's Justice announced the official release date of the game! Hit the jump to get the full details.
The game is being released by Bandai Namco Entertainment and will be playable on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC this year in Europe and the Americas. The game's title for the western release is My Hero Academia: One's Justice.
The current list of confirmed playable characters are: Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugō, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Shōto Todoroki, Momo Yaoyorozu, Denki Kaminari, Tsuyu Asui, Stain, Shōta Aizawa/Eraser Hea, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, and Eijirō Kirishima.
Here is the official announcement trailer for the game down below:
What are your thoughts on the announcement? When do you think the game will officially hit the west this year? Which character will you play as? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]