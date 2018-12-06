MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Latest Trailer Announces Release Date

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a new trailer that announces the release month for their upcoming fighting game My Hero Academia: One's Justice. Watch the trailer after the jump!

Earlier today Bandai Namco Entertainment released a new trailer for their upcoming fighting game My Hero Academia: One's Justice. The latest trailer announced that the game will be landing in the west in October of this year. The game will ship for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe in October. Check out the trailer down below:







The game has confirmed that Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugō, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Shōto Todoroki, Momo Yaoyorozu, Denki Kaminari, Tsuyu Asui, Stain, Shōta Aizawa, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Eijirō Kirishima, Himiko Toga, and Dabi will be playable characters in the roster.



What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Which character will you play as? Let us know what your thoughts are by leaving a comment in the comments section down below!

