MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONES JUSTICE Video Game Has Added 3 More Playable Characters

In this weeks issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans received the news that there will be 3 more playable characters in the upcoming fighting game My Hero Academia: Ones Justice. The characters that were announced were Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, and Eijirō Kirishima.



The rest of the confirmed characters for the game so far are Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugō, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Shōto Todoroki, Momo Yaoyorozu, Denki Kaminari, Tsuyu Asui, Stain, and Shōta Aizawa/Eraser Head. Check out the official announcement trailer for the game down below:







The game will release later this year on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC! Get ready to go beyond with explosive battles, a brand new sidekick system, and awesome stage destruction.



What are your thoughts on the newly announced characters? Do you think they will fit in? Which character are you going to play as when the game comes out? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!

