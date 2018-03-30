MY HERO ACADEMIA Reveals One New Hero And Villain For Their Latest Video Game ONE'S JUSTICE

My Hero Academia: One's Justice has recently announced two new characters for their latest game; the legendary Shota Aizawa and the nefarious Hero Killer! Hit the jump to learn more on these new additions!

My Hero Academia: One's Justice is quickly approaching its worldwide release on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Because of that, there are still more exciting announcements that must be made on the new game. Two such installments include new characters that will be joining the game roster. Weekly Jump recently unveiled that we will be receiving, for a hero, Shoa Aizawa AKA: Eraserhead! As for the villain we will be getting easily one of the most exciting antagonists in recent anime history with the hero killer Stain!



It was also revealed how their powers will be used in really cool and unique ways. When it comes to Stain you can adapt his bloodcurdling quirk to make the opponent stop moving after using his long-distance knife moves. This will definitely allow you to cause some big damage to your opponent. As for Eraserhead, he will still be able to shut down your quirk as long as he stares at you; thus allowing you to get in for some close quarter combat, with his rope abilities, and really devastate the opposing force.



My Hero Academia: One's Justice, will be releasing for all major consoles and PC in 2018.







