MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Has A Spoiler Regarding The Crazy Villain Toga

My Hero One's Justice is almost here, bringing clips, pictures, hype to the fans and of course, spoilers. The latest one involves Himiko Toga and fully explains how her mysterious quirk works.

But with the addition of Himiko Toga and her abilities in game, My Hero: One's Justice carries a major spoiler about the nature of her Quirk that still remains a mystery in the anime itself. Check out the clip and read further if you want to know.





Thanks to the recent E3, more gameplay of the game has been revealed and in Himiko Toga's case, her main abilities reflect her Quirk, in that she can transform into the other characters and use their abilities mid-battle.

While her Quirk was guessed by many fans, it's still a key point revelation in a later arc of the series. All that's been shown in the anime so far is Toga drawing blood from Uraraka and trying to do the same to Tsuyu. Fans were wondering why she needed to do this, but that's how Toga's Quirk works actually. She can completely replicate her appearance by consuming their blood.