MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Will Release Arcade Mode, Shoot Style Midoriya And Endeavor On The Game's Launch
Bandai Namco has announced that My Hero One's Justice Arcade Mode and additional characters Shoot Style Izuku Midoriya and Endeavor will be available as soon as the game is out.
Developer Byking's upcoming 3D anime fighting game, My Hero One's Justice, has announced that the Arcade mode update, Shoot Style Midoriya and Endeavor will be available as soon as the game is out.
Shoot Style Izuku Midoriya is the fast and rush-style version of the normal Midoriya, the original one that can shoot wind out of his fingers. This style, just like the anime, has Midoriya use his legs for most of his moveset. Shoot Style is a free dlc character and missions will be available for purchasing after the character is playable.
Endeavor is free for players who pre-ordered the game and will be available for a certain price for those who did not pre-order. New missions will be available for this character as well, also costing money. For more information on Arcade Mode, check out this link, which includes more on Endeavor (including official gameplay images).
