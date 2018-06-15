Namco Tales Studio Brings Full Remaster to TALES OF VESPERIA With New DEFINITIVE EDITION
Fans of both anime and videeo games will recognize Yuri Lowell, the titular character of both Tales of Vesperia and Tales of Vesperia: First Strike. Both the anime and the video game are hailed for boasting strong, vibrant casts and interesting gameplay as well as captivating storytelling, something that is a trademark in the Tales franchise and has been since its inception.
Tales of Vesperia garnered so much attention from fans in 2008 that it received it's own anime! Now, ten years later, the beloved title is remastered for all platforms.
While it's obvious that we learned a lot at this year's E3 and with the flood of news, we're still catching up on reporting all of it! However, we'd be remiss to leave out Tales Of Vesperia, however, as it was announced at Microsoft's E3 2018 Press Conference, Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, a full remaster of the game, will hit Microsoft Store this Winter.
This will be the first Tales title to see it's way onto the Xbox One, which makes perfect sense as the original was the only one to see it's way to the previous console, Xbox 360, in 2008. It won't be limited to that system, however, as it has been confirmed that you can also pre-order Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch, the PS4, and PC. Unlike the 360 version, gamers who purchase the game on any console will experience the same content and characters, with the trailer below promising many things brought to the West for the first time. This is an important feature as some fans were disappointed in the past that couldn't access the extra features overseas or even the character that was released later for the PS4 version, and not the Xbox One version. You can see by the trailer, however, that the Namco Tales Studio isn't holding anything back and plans to deliver with this remaster.
"(Tales of Vesperia is) a strong anime-style Japanese RPG with a wide-ranging story, compelling characters, and an intense, real time battle system that keeps you on your toes." 8.2/10 -IGN, on the game's initial release.
Are you a bigger fan of the anime or the game? Will you be checking out the newest release as a nostalgic fan or a first time player? Check out the trailer, and let us know your thoughts below!
