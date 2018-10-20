NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Breaks Down Hiruzen Sarutobi's Moveset In New Video

Developer Soleil's action ninja team video game, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, has released a new gameplay and introduction video for the newest DLC character, Hiruzen Sarutobi. Check out his moves!

The official Bandai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.24 minute character trailer for the newest DLC character in Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker, the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi. The video breaks down his full moveset, from regular attacks, heavy attacks to ninjutsu and secret technique ninjutsu.



Sarutobi is a defense type character that excels at defending points and people of interest. His inherited ninjutsus are: Fire Style: Dragon Flame Bomb and Earth Style: Earth Dragon Bullet. His Secret Technique Ninjutsu (Ultimate Move) is the Reaper Death Seal. He also counts with Inherited Items (items that are available for your Create A Character) such as the Adamantine Staff, Hiruzen's Helmet, a Top/Bottom bundle of clothing and his Ninja Way T-Shirt.



The trailer showcases his Ninjutsu on both himself and a random Create A Character (CAC). Players can see how the moves play out in the game and the video also gives hints at how they can be used in battle.



Sarutobi will be free to use as a VR Master but his moves for a CAC will cost $3.99. A n exclusive costume set is available for season pass holders. Sarutobi is the second DLC character in Shinobi Striker, Bandai promises seven more characters as DLC.





