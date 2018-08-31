NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Launch Trailer Released Online
Bandai Namco Entertainment is gearing up for its release of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker at the end of the week with a brand new launch trailer that showcases all of the spectacle that the game will offer with gameplay footage and characters from the series facing off with the likes of the giant Kurama and even various other ninjas from the series. Check out the trailer below which shows some of the customization options that your personal ninjas can have and also a good idea of the intense combat that awaits all future shinobi!
Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the series as; "...a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield." Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker releases in the west and Southeast Asia on August 31st for Playstation 4, Xbox one, and Steam. Already have a team planned out? WIll you be playing the game on release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
