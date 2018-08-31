NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Launch Trailer Released Online

"...a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield."

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker releases in the west and Southeast Asia on August 31st for Playstation 4, Xbox one, and Steam. Already have a team planned out? WIll you be playing the game on release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!