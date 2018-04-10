NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Releases New Jiraiya DLC Trailer

Developer Soleil's action ninja team video game, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, has released the new Jiraiya DLC #1 trailer for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Here is more information on the content.

The official Bandai Namco Entertainment YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.24 minute Jiraiya DLC trailer for every console.



The video presents Jiraiya in action, we can see what Jutsus he has and how they can be incorporated in the matches.



Jiraiya will be available for free as a VR Master but the skills or jutsus he has will cost $3.99. It will cost you a small amount of cash if you want your CaC to use his moveset.



These are the Ninjutsus available: Ninja Art: Needle Jizo / Toad Oil Bombs and the Secret Technique Ninjutsu - Summoning: Bring Down The House Jutsu.



His Inherited Items are: the Smoke Pipe, Jiraiya's Hair and his costume (top and bottom, Jiraiya's Ninja Way T-Shirt).



The DLC #1 will include new outfits and weapon accessories for your character as well. Season pass holders will receive an exclusive costume set.



The season pass is teasing eight more characters beside Jiraiya coming soon.





