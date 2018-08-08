NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Reveals New Classes Trailer

The upcoming video game Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker video game is on its way. A new trailer has been released showing off the games various classes. Hit the jump to check it out!

In a brief bit of news; Bandai Namco Entertainment America has revealed a brand new trailer promoting their latest game in the Naruto franchise; Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers. In the trailer the main classes that can be used for a ninja team are shown. Attack, which offers close range damage, Ranged, which covers ranged attack, Defense, which is used to take damage to protect your team, and Heal, which is used to keep the team alive. It seems the game will really be borrowing the basic ideas of online multiplayer to really immerse yourself in an online ninja world that relies on teamwork. Make sure to check out the trailer below!







Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers, will be releasing in Japan on August 30th on Playstation 4. Expect the game to hit Europe and North America on August 31st on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC and Steam. Excited to join the shinobi world online? Share your thoughts in the usal spot!

