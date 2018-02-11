NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Showcases Orochimaru In New Gameplay Trailer

Developer Soleil's action ninja team video game, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, has released a new gameplay and introduction video for one of the legendary sannins, Orochimaru.

The official Bandai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.19 minute trailer for the latest DLC character in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Orochimaru, or does he prefer Lord Orochimaru? The video breaks down his full moveset, from regular attacks, heavy attacks to ninjutsu and secret technique ninjutsu.



Orochimaru's Inherited Ninjutsus are: Multiple Striking Shadow Snake and Wind Style: Great Breach. His Secret Technique Ninjutsu is the Summoning Jutsu: Reanimation. His Inherited Items are: the Kusanagi Sword, his signature hair style, his top and bottom outfit and his Ninja Way T-Shirt. Orochimaru will be available to play with for free but in order to add his Ninjutsu to your Create a Character, it will cost you $3.99.



The game is out right now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The season pass for the game includes the 9 DLC packs and an accessory called the Great Sages of the Mount Myouboku. Orochimaru is the third DLC character to hit the game and 6 more are on the way. Do you hope to see Madara or Hashirama? What character is in your wish list for DLC?





