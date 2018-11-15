 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Shows The Hokages' Moveset In Gameplay Videos
Video Games Headlines Videos

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Shows The Hokages' Moveset In Gameplay Videos

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Shows The Hokages' Moveset In Gameplay Videos

Developer Soleil's action ninja team video game, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, has released three gameplay videos on the three Hokages coming to the game. These video showcase their moveset.

MemoAcebo | 11/15/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: Bandai
The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel has uploaded three new videos on the three Hokages hitting Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. These videos show the characters in action, their official moveset and information on their Ninjutsu for Create a Characters.

The first is the Yellow Flash of the Leaf. Attack Type Minato has the following Jutsu: Flying Raijin Jutsu / Flying Raijin, Level 2. His Secret Technique Jutsu is the Rasen-Flash Super-Circle Dance Howl Stage Three. His Inherited Items are: the Kunai Hiraishin weapon, his hair as avatar part, his outfit and Ninja Way t-shirt.

Ranged Type Tobirama Senju uses the following Jutsu: Water Dragon Jutsu and Severing Wave. His Secret Technique Jutsu is the Tandem Paper Bomb. The Inherited Items are: Tobirama's Ninja Blade, his hair, outfit and Ninja Way t-shirt.

The first Hokage, Attack Type Hashirama Senju has the following jutsu: Laughing Buddha Jutsu and Wood Dragon Jutsu. His Secret Technique Jutsu are the Shinsu Senju Veritable 1000-Armed Kan'on and the Chojo Kebutsu Artifacts of the Buddha!. His Inherited Items are: Hashirama's Long Sword, his hair, outfit and Ninja Way t-shirt.

These three Hokages are free to play as but in order to use their movesets on your Create a Character, it will cost $3.99 each or get the Season Pass for $29.99 and receive all the movesets for every DLC character hitting the game. There are three more characters coming to the game after these Hokages.


 

 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...