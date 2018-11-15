NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Shows The Hokages' Moveset In Gameplay Videos

Developer Soleil's action ninja team video game, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, has released three gameplay videos on the three Hokages coming to the game. These video showcase their moveset.

The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel has uploaded three new videos on the three Hokages hitting Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. These videos show the characters in action, their official moveset and information on their Ninjutsu for Create a Characters.



The first is the Yellow Flash of the Leaf. Attack Type Minato has the following Jutsu: Flying Raijin Jutsu / Flying Raijin, Level 2. His Secret Technique Jutsu is the Rasen-Flash Super-Circle Dance Howl Stage Three. His Inherited Items are: the Kunai Hiraishin weapon, his hair as avatar part, his outfit and Ninja Way t-shirt.



Ranged Type Tobirama Senju uses the following Jutsu: Water Dragon Jutsu and Severing Wave. His Secret Technique Jutsu is the Tandem Paper Bomb. The Inherited Items are: Tobirama's Ninja Blade, his hair, outfit and Ninja Way t-shirt.



The first Hokage, Attack Type Hashirama Senju has the following jutsu: Laughing Buddha Jutsu and Wood Dragon Jutsu. His Secret Technique Jutsu are the Shinsu Senju Veritable 1000-Armed Kan'on and the Chojo Kebutsu Artifacts of the Buddha!. His Inherited Items are: Hashirama's Long Sword, his hair, outfit and Ninja Way t-shirt.



These three Hokages are free to play as but in order to use their movesets on your Create a Character, it will cost $3.99 each or get the Season Pass for $29.99 and receive all the movesets for every DLC character hitting the game. There are three more characters coming to the game after these Hokages.









DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE