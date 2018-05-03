NARUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM TRILOGY Announced For The Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco just released an exciting new trailer for the upcoming Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy; releasing later in the spring exclusively for the Nintendo Switch!

It looks like, thanks to Bandai Namco, we now have an official trailer to confirm that the first three Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm titles are coming in a combo pack for the Nintendo Switch!

Thats right, Crunchyroll aided in dropping the news that the trilogy will be releasing on the Switch in Japan, North America and Europe on the same day. That day being April 26th of this year.

Not too much is different between the releases aside from North America having a digital-only release. Either way, charge up your resengans and chidoris for later this spring! Until then check out the first trailer for the game below and share in your excitement in the comments! BELIEVE IT!