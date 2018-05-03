NARUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM TRILOGY Announced For The Nintendo Switch

It looks like, thanks to Bandai Namco, we now have an official trailer to confirm that the first three Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm titles are coming in a combo pack for the Nintendo Switch!
Thats right, Crunchyroll aided in dropping the news that the trilogy will be releasing on the Switch in Japan, North America and Europe on the same day. That day being April 26th of this year.
Not too much is different between the releases aside from North America having a digital-only release. Either way, charge up your resengans and chidoris for later this spring! Until then check out the first trailer for the game below and share in your excitement in the comments! BELIEVE IT!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]