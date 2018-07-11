NELKE & THE LEGENDARY ALCHEMISTS Game Has Been Delayed

KOEI TECMO GAMES' upcoming action adventure fantasy game, Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of The New World, has been delayed. Here is more information on the new release date.

The official KOEI Tecmo website has announced that the upcoming Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World game has been delayed to January 31st 2019 from the original release date of December 13. The reason given for this delay was the improvement of the game's quality. The game will be hitting the PlayStation 4, PS Vita and Nintendo Switch in Japan.



North America will be getting the game in 2019 as well for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It also got a delay from the original release date of 2018's winter season. The PS4 and Switch will be getting both physical and digital versions.



The game will let players build Westwald from a small village to a big city, using the help of alchemists throughout the town. There will be various alchemists from other games like Salburg, Dusk, Arland and Mysterious.





