NELKE & THE LEGENDARY ALCHEMISTS Game Reveals Its Western Release Date
The official KOEI TECMO AMERICA YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.35 minute trailer for the upcoming adventure fantasy game Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists. The video is titled Research Game-play and it includes several new scenes with actual game footage, many female characters talking to the player, it shows some mechanics of the game and reveals the western release date. The title will be out in both physical and digital versions on March 26, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (digital only).
KOEI TECMO GAMES' upcoming action adventure fantasy game, Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of The New World, has revealed its western release date. Here are the details.
The Collector's Edition of the game will be exclusively available in the NIS America store. Here is what the edition contains: hardcover art book, the official soundtrack, a deluxe cloth poster and an acrylic standee featuring Nelke. Everything is inside a collector's box that has artwork from the game as its cover.
The game got a delay from the original release date of 2018's winter season. It will let players build Westwald from a small village to a big city, using the help of alchemists throughout the town. There will be various alchemists from other games like Salburg, Dusk, Arland and Mysterious.
Exploring the areas outside of Westwald with alchemists allows Nelke to collect raw materials perfect for synthesis. Though she is inexperienced in the art of alchemy, she’ll have to entrust one of the many alchemists in town to synthesize the resources into sellable goods. Each alchemist has their own specialties which allow them to offer improved item creation – players will have to carefully decide what would be the most effective alchemist for which items.
Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World hits the PS4, Switch and PC on March 26, 2019
