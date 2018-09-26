NELKE & THE LEGENDARY ALCHEMISTS Reveal A New Gameplay Trailer And Release Date
The official KOEI TECMO EUROPE LTD. YouTube channel has uploaded a new gameplay trailer for Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of The New World. The video explains the story/plot, reveals characters and their relationships.
KOEI TECMO GAMES' upcoming action adventure fantasy game, Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of The New World, has revealed a new trailer and the official western release date. Here is more info.
The company describes the game as such:
Take on the role of Nelke von Lestamm, a young aristocrat who longs to become an alchemist, but sadly does not have the talents required.
Build, explore, and manage the economy of your village to help it grow into a thriving town full of wonder! Invite your favourite alchemists to live with you and assist you on many exciting adventures!
The game will let players build Westwald from a small village to a big city, using the help of alchemists throughout the town. There will be various alchemists from other games like Salburg, Dusk, Arland and Mysterious.
Alchemists is available for pre-order on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, its official release date is December 13.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]